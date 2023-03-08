Remembering women-led moments in San Antonio history

Strong mujeres are being celebrated at Pearl with an art installation by Martha Martinez Flores and the Young Women's Leadership Academy.

What they're saying: Martinez Flores tells Axios "strong women" in San Antonio were her muse for this project.

YWLA students designed the geometric design of the panels representing "breaking glass ceilings."

Flashback: In honor of International Women's Day, we're reflecting on important women-led moments in local history.

City Hall firsts

Lila Cockrell became San Antonio's first woman mayor in 1975.

María Antonietta Berriozábal became the first Latina elected to the City Council in 1981.

In 2015, San Antonio became the first major city to elect a Black woman mayor when Ivy Taylor won.

In 2019, women became the majority on City Council for the first time by election.

Spurs firsts

In December 2020, Becky Hammon became the first woman to act as head coach in an NBA game in league history after Gregg Popovich was ejected.

Last year, the Spurs organized the team's first-ever all-women broadcast.

More accomplishments