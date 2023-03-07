Pasta, barbecue restaurants open at Pearl food hall

Chicken sandwich from Three Six General. Photo: Courtesy of Potluck Hospitality

Food Hall at Bottling Department has two new options to try the next time you work up an appetite strolling around the Pearl.

Driving the news: Three Six General and Pasta Factory are now open in the food hall.

The barbecue and pasta pop-ups take over the space that formerly housed El Chilaquil and El Diente de Oro.

How it works: Bottling Department opened in 2017 to be a "proving ground" or incubator program to help startups grow into stand-alone restaurants.

Chilaquil is still operating out of the food hall but in a new space a few stalls down from its original spot.

Details: Pasta Factory and Three Six General join Mi Roti, Wonder Slice and Park Bar at the food hall.