Pasta, barbecue restaurants open at Pearl food hall

Madalyn Mendoza
Chicken sandwich with pickles and chips.

Chicken sandwich from Three Six General. Photo: Courtesy of Potluck Hospitality

Food Hall at Bottling Department has two new options to try the next time you work up an appetite strolling around the Pearl.

Driving the news: Three Six General and Pasta Factory are now open in the food hall.

  • The barbecue and pasta pop-ups take over the space that formerly housed El Chilaquil and El Diente de Oro.

How it works: Bottling Department opened in 2017 to be a "proving ground" or incubator program to help startups grow into stand-alone restaurants.

  • Chilaquil is still operating out of the food hall but in a new space a few stalls down from its original spot.

Details: Pasta Factory and Three Six General join Mi Roti, Wonder Slice and Park Bar at the food hall.

  • Pasta Factory will serve fettuccine alfredo, poblano penne rigate, pomodoro spaghetti, Bolognese sauce with spaghetti, and lasagna, with add-ons like grilled shrimp, grilled chicken and roasted veggies.
  • San Marcos-based Three Six General, which operated at Pearl Farmers Market, will serve a smokehouse menu with fried chicken and pastrami sandwiches, wings, fries and macaroni and cheese.
  • The food hall is open 8am-9pm Sunday through Thursday and 8am-10pm on Friday and Saturday.
