55 mins ago - Food and Drink
Pasta, barbecue restaurants open at Pearl food hall
Food Hall at Bottling Department has two new options to try the next time you work up an appetite strolling around the Pearl.
Driving the news: Three Six General and Pasta Factory are now open in the food hall.
- The barbecue and pasta pop-ups take over the space that formerly housed El Chilaquil and El Diente de Oro.
How it works: Bottling Department opened in 2017 to be a "proving ground" or incubator program to help startups grow into stand-alone restaurants.
- Chilaquil is still operating out of the food hall but in a new space a few stalls down from its original spot.
Details: Pasta Factory and Three Six General join Mi Roti, Wonder Slice and Park Bar at the food hall.
- Pasta Factory will serve fettuccine alfredo, poblano penne rigate, pomodoro spaghetti, Bolognese sauce with spaghetti, and lasagna, with add-ons like grilled shrimp, grilled chicken and roasted veggies.
- San Marcos-based Three Six General, which operated at Pearl Farmers Market, will serve a smokehouse menu with fried chicken and pastrami sandwiches, wings, fries and macaroni and cheese.
- The food hall is open 8am-9pm Sunday through Thursday and 8am-10pm on Friday and Saturday.
