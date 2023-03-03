52 mins ago - Food and Drink

Your guide to crawfish events in San Antonio

Madalyn Mendoza

Crawfish celebrations will dominate the weekend. Photo: Patrick Whittemore/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Expert pinch and peeler? Just at the boil for the potatoes and corn? Either way, it's time to gather your crawfish crew.

Driving the news: If you've been bitten by the mudbug, check out one of these crawfish celebrations this weekend.

👩‍⚖️ Help decide a boil master. The third annual Battle of the Boil is happening Saturday from 1 -5pm at Arsenal Southtown.

😋 Have an all-crawfish diet. Two Bros. BBQ Market is serving crawfish Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

🎡 Take the kids. Big TX Fun, which starts Friday and lasts until March 19, features carnival rides, family shows and a crawfish-eating contest.

  • Adult tickets are $12, kids tickets are $8, and must be purchased at the event.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more