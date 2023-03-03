52 mins ago - Food and Drink
Your guide to crawfish events in San Antonio
Expert pinch and peeler? Just at the boil for the potatoes and corn? Either way, it's time to gather your crawfish crew.
Driving the news: If you've been bitten by the mudbug, check out one of these crawfish celebrations this weekend.
👩⚖️ Help decide a boil master. The third annual Battle of the Boil is happening Saturday from 1 -5pm at Arsenal Southtown.
- $50 tickets include all food and drinks.
😋 Have an all-crawfish diet. Two Bros. BBQ Market is serving crawfish Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
🎡 Take the kids. Big TX Fun, which starts Friday and lasts until March 19, features carnival rides, family shows and a crawfish-eating contest.
- Adult tickets are $12, kids tickets are $8, and must be purchased at the event.
