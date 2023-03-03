Your guide to crawfish events in San Antonio

Crawfish celebrations will dominate the weekend. Photo: Patrick Whittemore/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Expert pinch and peeler? Just at the boil for the potatoes and corn? Either way, it's time to gather your crawfish crew.

Driving the news: If you've been bitten by the mudbug, check out one of these crawfish celebrations this weekend.

👩‍⚖️ Help decide a boil master. The third annual Battle of the Boil is happening Saturday from 1 -5pm at Arsenal Southtown.

$50 tickets include all food and drinks.

😋 Have an all-crawfish diet. Two Bros. BBQ Market is serving crawfish Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

🎡 Take the kids. Big TX Fun, which starts Friday and lasts until March 19, features carnival rides, family shows and a crawfish-eating contest.