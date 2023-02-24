As construction work on the St. Mary's Strip dragged on, business owners rachetched up pressure on city officials to help them.

Leaders have implemented or suggested changes to how San Antonio handles large road construction projects near business corridors.

Why it matters: Policy proposals can transform how the city carries out future projects, expanding impact beyond The Strip.

Yes, but: Many business owners have blasted the changes, saying they don't do enough to help or that they come too late to make a difference on North St. Mary's.

The latest: District 1 Councilmember Mario Bravo, who represents The Strip, proposed last month cracking down financially on contractors that fall behind. He suggested:

Awarding daily financial bonuses to contractors that complete a project ahead of schedule.

Fining contractors daily when they miss a deadline.

Giving any fines collected to small businesses within 500 feet of that construction project.

"Doing so can help ensure that small businesses survive to reap the benefits of a newly completed construction project," Bravo's proposal reads.

Other responses

Marketing: The city budget includes $400,000 for a pilot program intended to raise awareness that businesses are still open throughout construction across the city. District 4 Councilmember Adriana Rocha Garcia led the push.

A recent plan included spending the money on marketing, signs and other tools.

Business owners said that should have been the city's game plan from the beginning, and it wouldn't help those losing business now.

Grants: After criticism of the marketing plans, the city began offering grants of up to $35,000 for local businesses impacted by road construction.

The program is open to businesses in 15 city construction zones.

The minimum grant award is $10,000. Somewhere between 60 and 80 businesses could benefit.

Applications opened Feb. 13 and will close Tuesday.

What they're saying: Aaron Peña, co-owner of The Squeezebox on North St. Mary's, isn't impressed by the efforts.

"I don't think there's any reversible move that can take back the damage that's been done," he tells Axios.

He applied for the city's grant and other opportunities, he says.

Sean Wen, co-owner of Curry Boys BBQ on The Strip, holds a more optimistic view.

"As long as we're trying," he says.

The bottom line: The uproar stems from the community's love for The Strip.