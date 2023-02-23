5 things San Antonians should consider giving up for Lent

For starters, give up that nasty habit of blocking the flow of traffic at H-E-B. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty

Lent, a solemn time of prayer and fasting, is here, and with it comes what many view as a requirement to sacrifice a habit, favorite food or pastime for 40 days.

Driving the news: According to the Archdiocese of San Antonio, more than 800,000 residents are Catholic. That's a lot of Lenten sacrifice deliberation going on.

Yes, but: Not everyone gives up something traditional like drinking or social media use. Some use the time for self-improvement. Can't think of anything? We've rounded up a list of San Antonio-specific ideas.

Switching lanes without a blinker

Honestly, we could write a whole story dedicated to the city's subpar driving etiquette, but baby steps. Be more courteous for the next 40 days and see how the highway experience for you — and those around you — improves.

Blocking H-E-B aisle traffic

We know it's hard to resist catching up in the dairy aisle with your friend from high school you haven't seen in 20 years but for the sake of everyone else, please at least move the chisme session to a less popular aisle, like the party supplies.

Taking Whataburger table tents

We've all done it (right?) but "thou shall not steal" is one of the Ten Commandments.

Being an irresponsible pet owner

Spay and neuter, pick up the poop.

Littering

Each year hundreds of people gather for the Basura Bash to pick up trash along the San Antonio River. Groups divide and conquer to clean up different tributaries. One group alone collected 840 pounds of trash and two tires last year. It's clear to see why the San Antonio River Authority Report Card gave public trash an F for 2022. Clean up your act for our watershed.