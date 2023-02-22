5 San Antonio spots for National Margarita Day

Wednesday is National Margarita Day, and there are plenty of San Antonio options to mark the marg occasion.

Between the limes: Local businesses are offering a bit of every atmosphere, whether it's drinks and dancing or a dinner that reminds you of the shores of Mexico.

The downtown hot spot is celebrating with margarita specials, a night market and food vendors.

Find $8 margaritas and a zero-proof option at the Hemisfair restaurant.

Pro tip: Be ready to dance in your seat. Box Street's playlist is a vibe.

The Broadway diner is offering $5 margaritas all day.

Southtown's patio oasis will offer its signature margaritas for half price all day.

It's National Margarita Week at Costa Pacifica with $4 margaritas all day and half-price cantaritos.