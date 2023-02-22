3 hours ago - Food and Drink

5 San Antonio spots for National Margarita Day

Madalyn Mendoza
Illustration of a margarita with a lime that is shining like the sun.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Wednesday is National Margarita Day, and there are plenty of San Antonio options to mark the marg occasion.

Between the limes: Local businesses are offering a bit of every atmosphere, whether it's drinks and dancing or a dinner that reminds you of the shores of Mexico.

1. Tony's Siesta

The downtown hot spot is celebrating with margarita specials, a night market and food vendors.

2. Box Street All Day

Find $8 margaritas and a zero-proof option at the Hemisfair restaurant.

Pro tip: Be ready to dance in your seat. Box Street's playlist is a vibe.

3. The Hayden

The Broadway diner is offering $5 margaritas all day.

4. The Good Kind

Southtown's patio oasis will offer its signature margaritas for half price all day.

5. Costa Pacifica

It's National Margarita Week at Costa Pacifica with $4 margaritas all day and half-price cantaritos.

