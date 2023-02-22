5 San Antonio spots for National Margarita Day
Wednesday is National Margarita Day, and there are plenty of San Antonio options to mark the marg occasion.
Between the limes: Local businesses are offering a bit of every atmosphere, whether it's drinks and dancing or a dinner that reminds you of the shores of Mexico.
1. Tony's Siesta
The downtown hot spot is celebrating with margarita specials, a night market and food vendors.
2. Box Street All Day
Find $8 margaritas and a zero-proof option at the Hemisfair restaurant.
Pro tip: Be ready to dance in your seat. Box Street's playlist is a vibe.
3. The Hayden
The Broadway diner is offering $5 margaritas all day.
4. The Good Kind
Southtown's patio oasis will offer its signature margaritas for half price all day.
5. Costa Pacifica
It's National Margarita Week at Costa Pacifica with $4 margaritas all day and half-price cantaritos.
