Data: BTS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Eighty-three percent of domestic flights from San Antonio International Airport departed on time in November 2022, per the latest Bureau of Transportation Statistics data.

That's compared to the national rate of 81%, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

The big picture: At the national level, airlines performed admirably throughout the fall of 2022, with on-time departure rates at or above 80% between September and November.

That's up significantly from last summer, when staff shortages and foul weather combined to muck up the complex, interconnected web that is the air travel system.

Zoom in: Across the 28 cities with Axios Local newsrooms, the Washington, D.C., area's Dulles International Airport had the best on-time performance in November, at 88%.

Denver — where brutal storms tend to snarl wintertime operations — had the lowest, at 76%.

Yes, but: This dataset doesn't include last December's air travel meltdown, particularly at Southwest Airlines, which led to thousands of cancellations and delays nationwide.

Expect those delays to show up in the next data release, where they'll almost assuredly drag down the systemwide numbers.

"Let me be clear: we messed up," Southwest Airlines' chief operating officer Andrew Watterson said during congressional testimony last week. "In hindsight, we did not have enough winter operational resilience."

The bottom line: Generally speaking, on-time performance tends to dip in the summer (due to thunderstorms and the vacation rush) and winter (due to blizzards and holiday crowds), and improve in the spring and fall.