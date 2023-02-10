With the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day on the horizon, there's no shortage of things to do in San Antonio this weekend.

🍺 Roadmap Brewing Co. is having its monthly "keep the glass" event Friday. The brewery will have free Fiesta-colored San Antonio beer glasses for the first 72 people with the purchase of a beer. The deal begins at 2pm.

🐯 You can "meet your next ex" at the San Antonio Zoo's singles night tomorrow. There will be speciality drinks, speed dating, animal interactions, games and more. Tickets are $30.

🚍 Take a tour bus to learn about Black history on San Antonio's east side. You'll visit the Carver Community Cultural Center as well as sites formerly named Phyllis Wheatley High School and the Ella Austin Orphanage. The tour begins at 1pm Saturday. Tickets are $30.

🐶 Watch the Super Bowl Sunday at Camp 1604's dog-friendly patio if you need somewhere to bring your dog. Pup cups will be available. The bar will also offer drink specials, yard games and a field-goal competition with prizes. A new food truck can quell your hunger.

🍖 Closer to downtown: Watch the Super Bowl at Social Spot. The first 100 guests will get free barbecue. The bar also has a large outdoor patio and will host Super Bowl trivia with cash prizes. There will be other football-themed activities for adults and children.