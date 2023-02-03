1 hour ago - Things to Do
A weekend guide to San Antonio rodeo events
We've lassoed a list of events taking place this weekend as the city saddles up for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which starts on Thursday.
(Cattle) driving the news: Western Heritage Weekend starts today with the Vaquero Cook-Off at Market Square and lasts through Sunday.
- The Wrangler Breakfast will take place at Milam Park at 9am Saturday.
- The Stampede 5K will also start at the park at 9:30am Saturday.
- The cattle drive will follow, taking over Houston Street at 11am Saturday.
Yes, but: The weekend fun isn't all boots and buckles.
- Full Goods Diner is hosting a limited-time music series with DJs and evening eats throughout February on Thursdays through Sundays from 6-10pm.
- First Friday, the free family-friendly monthly art walk in Southtown, starts at 6pm today at the Blue Star Arts Complex. See the full schedule here.
- The Contemporary at Blue Star is opening its spring exhibition today for First Friday. JooYoung Choi creates a fictional world called The Cosmic Womb that explores issues of identity and belonging through science fiction and fantasy. It features painting, video, sculpture, animation and music.
