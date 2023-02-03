A weekend guide to San Antonio rodeo events

We've lassoed a list of events taking place this weekend as the city saddles up for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which starts on Thursday.

(Cattle) driving the news: Western Heritage Weekend starts today with the Vaquero Cook-Off at Market Square and lasts through Sunday.

The Wrangler Breakfast will take place at Milam Park at 9am Saturday.

The Stampede 5K will also start at the park at 9:30am Saturday.

The cattle drive will follow, taking over Houston Street at 11am Saturday.

Yes, but: The weekend fun isn't all boots and buckles.