There's plenty to do in San Antonio this weekend. We've rounded up the events we're eyeing:

🤼 The Alamodome will host WWE's headliner event, "Royal Rumble," for the fourth time Saturday at 6:30pm. Since the event is expected to draw more than 40,000 people, the city is encouraging fans to use the VIA Park and Ride services from Crossroads and arrive early. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

⚡ An immersive, Pink Floyd experience complete with lasers will take over the Majestic Theatre Friday at 8pm. Tickets start at $29.50.

👑 Popular drag queen Kristi Waters will host a special drag brunch at Paramour Saturday at noon to mark six years of shows at the riverside bar. Tickets are available online for $17.60.

🤵🏻 The Mayor's Dream Ball, a DreamWeek fundraiser, is taking place at the Tobin Center Saturday aat 6pm. The event features a red carpet, live entertainment, dinner and drinks and spoken word poetry. Individual tickets are $150.