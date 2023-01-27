Veteran San Antonio TV broadcaster Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated early Friday.

Why it matters: Simmons has been a KSAT 12 employee since 1980 and is a fixture of local TV sports news.

Details: According to booking details, Simmons was arrested at 2:53am.

According to the arrest report, Simmons was arrested by Bexar County Sheriff officers in the 3900 block of Evans Road.

Simmons told authorities he was drinking at the Green Lantern.

He was driving 20 mph and drifting out of lane, according to the report.

What's happening: Simmons remained in custody as of 11:20 am, per a KSAT report.

Zoom out: Simmons' case marks the second high-profile DWI arrest in San Antonio in recent months. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was charged with a DWI stemming from what police describe as a hit-and-run crash in November.

What they're saying: "We ask that you respect the privacy of all involved and refrain from speculation or conjecture. We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available," KSAT 12 Vice President and General Manager Ashley Parker said in an emailed statement to Axios.