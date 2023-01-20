Here's what's going on around San Antonio this weekend.

🏮 The San Antonio Botanical Garden wants you to send off a wish with water lanterns inspired by traditional Japanese floating and hung lanterns. Today's event from 6-8:30pm, will feature live music and lit pathways. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for ages 3 to 13. Each ticket includes one lantern.

🎉 Vibras, a coffee shop and Latin bar, is celebrating its grand opening at 3011 N. St. Mary's St. at 8pm today.

🍲 Tony's Siesta is hosting its second annual chili cook-off Saturday from 2-5pm. There will be live music, drink specials and lots of chili. Tickets are $10 at the door.

🍩 Mochinut, a speciality donut shop on De Zavala Road, will ring in the Lunar New Year on Sunday from 11am to 7pm. Vendors will sell pins, stickers and keychains. The store will give out Year of the Rabbit red envelopes.

Themed donut offerings will include:

Golden Fortune: red coconut with golden coconut flakes

Sundrop: lemon yogurt

Lucky Bunny: birthday cake

Shimmer: churro

🦁 Tim's Oriental & Seafood Market in Leon Valley will welcome the Lunar New Year with a Chinese Lion Dance on Sunday from 2-3:30pm. The event is free.

🍽️ Culinaria's Restaurant Week continues this weekend and runs through Jan. 28.