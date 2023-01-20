Local real estate experts predict 2023 will bring more balance to the San Antonio-area market. Here’s what they’re saying.

1. Buyers will have more power

Higher interest rates are slowing demand for new and existing homes, says Tracie Hasslocher, immediate past chair of the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

"The San Antonio seller's market is moving towards balance," Sara Briseño Gerrish, the board's 2023 chairman, tells Axios.

2. Prices will remain competitive

Short supply continues to keep home sale prices competitive, "especially if you are looking for a home under the $300,000 range," Hasslocher tells Axios.

Plus, more people are moving to Texas due to jobs and affordable housing, Gerrish says.

3. San Antonio will stay relatively affordable

San Antonio will remain one of the most affordable cities in the country, with many affordable properties compared to the other major Texas metros, Gerrish predicts.

"For those looking to buy a home, the best thing to do is know your priorities and be ready to make an offer quickly," Hasslocher says.