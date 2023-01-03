Any temperature below 60 degrees is considered cold to San Antonians and warrants a list of essentials like caldo and a San Marcos blanket at home.

The big picture: We don’t blame you if you want to stay home, but here are some reasons to get out of the house to beat the chill.

Pho-nomenal soup can be found at Pho Kim Long at 4230 McCullough in Olmos Park. Once you get the jokes about the punny name out of the way, dive into the extensive menu of Vietnamese favorites.

The pho can be ordered with an array of proteins including grilled chicken, shrimp and rare steak.

The crab rangoons and fresh spring rolls are always a favorite for the table.

Cafecito and pan dulce are cold weather staples. San Antonio is home to endless options for both, but here are some locally owned options to try.

Olla Express sells cafe de olla (Mexican coffee) the way grandma used to make it. The coffee shop is tucked away in the wooded oasis of Los Patios on the northeast side for extra cozy vibes.

Alebrije in Government Hill bakes perfectly pillowy pan dulce that you’ll want to Instagram.

Warm up with s’mores or cocktails at Halcyon or Summer Camp (don’t let the name fool you).

Along with wine and other libations, Halcyon in Southtown offers table-top s’more set ups with all the supplies you need.

Summer Camp, which recently opened on East Grayson, has fire pits, blankets and snow globe seating to help you brave objectively cold temperatures.

The bottom line: San Antonians are loyal to their tried and true spots for soup, coffee and sweets. If you want to add to your go-to options, try one of these businesses.

Subscribe to the free Axios San Antonio newsletter here — launching January 9!