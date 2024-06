🏒 The name of Utah's hockey team has been cut down to six options: Blizzard, Hockey Club, Mammoth, Outlaws, Venom and Yeti. (FOX 13)

🛒 The highly anticipated H Mart in West Jordan is slated to open today. It's the Asian grocer's first location in Utah. (ABC 4)

☕️ Starbucks workers in South Jordan this week were one of 18 stores in the country to petition to become unionized. It would be Utah's sixth Starbucks represented by a union. (Salt Lake Tribune)