2 hours ago - Things to Do

There's lots to do in Salt Lake this weekend, from a stand-up show to shopping for antiques.

This Cumbia dance pop-up is one of downtown's hottest Latin dance venues.

When: 9pm Thursday

9pm Thursday Where: Alibi Bar & Place

Alibi Bar & Place Admission: Free

The Mexican-American rapper and comedian, known for his viral comedy, is coming to town for one night.

When: 7pm Thursday

7pm Thursday Where: Wiseguys Comedy Club at The Gateway

Wiseguys Comedy Club at The Gateway Admission: $25 for GA or $35 for VIP

Utah's largest flea market is back this month, featuring vintage goods and nearly 100 vendors.