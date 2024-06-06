It's been two years since we launched this newsletter, and we're so grateful you've been with us for the ride! Why it matters: We're committed to making it easier for you to keep up with the news in Utah, whether telling stories in a bite-sized way or filling in the gaps with your daily Fry Sauce.

We also babysit social media so you don't have to!

Flashback: Here are some of the high-impact, fun, thoughtful, weird and thoroughly Utah stories we've been proud to share.

The lake: We kept a close eye on the Great Salt Lake as it reached record-low depths — and the subsequent loss of interest from lawmakers as two big winters brought temporary relief.

Fun fact: You can still swim in it!

The air: It's the top environmental concern of Utah voters, and we delved into the causes of pollution, its politics, where people are most at risk and what could make it better or worse.

Our homes: We examined why no one's selling, rent here versus other cities, the politics of homelessness and whether anyone under 40 has a prayer of homeownership now that you need to make $140K a year to afford one.

Our health: SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade less than a month after our first edition, and we were ready with in-depth looks at:

Our backyard: We love our mountains and explored how to ski, where to hike, the best leaves of autumn and the challenges of getting up there.

Our games: Amid the Rose Bowls, the Olympic flurry and the Charles Barkley insults, we've:

Our culture: From faith to food to falling in love, Utah is more than a place; it's a way of life.

Scoops: Nothing makes us prouder than being the first to tell you something, whether it's about:

What's next: We're working on stories about the new hockey team, Utah's genealogy excitement, alcohol restrictions and the death penalty in a state that still has a firing squad.