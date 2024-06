🏘️ The former Salt Lake City Public Safety Building downtown will be converted into apartments for mixed-income residents after it sat empty for a decade. (Building Salt Lake)

More than half will be family-friendly, with multiple bedrooms.

🚨 Two Utahns died Monday after what police described as road-rage fights: one in Clearfield and one in Lehi.

🌱 Volunteers are reintroducing native species at Utah Lake after spending 13 years removing invasive plants. (FOX 13)

🍱 Check out the directory of all the schools serving free summer meals along the Wasatch Front. (KSL.com)