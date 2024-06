🏴‍☠️ I'm a huge fan of rum (Arrrr!), so for Mother's Day my fam signed me up for a rum blending and food pairing class at Caputo's. Turns out there are lots of chances to learn mixology and refine your palate. Zoom in: We learned about the distillation techniques and flavors developed in various islands from Mikey Edwards, who is behind the experimental tiki pop-ups at the former Campfire Lounge location in Sugar House.

The intrigue: The food pairings are what really drive home the distinctions — and Caputo's manager Dax Chelius meticulously chooses chocolates, cheeses, cured meats and tinned fish to bring out the unique flavors.

For example, the dill and fennel of Fangst blue mussels draw out the grassy, savory taste of fresh cane used in Neisson Agricole Blanc rum from Martinique.

The good news: Caputo's offers multiple pairing and tasting classes each week, from rosés to "Tour of Spain" to cheese and chocolate.

I've already signed up for mocktail night next month!

Zoom out: There are tons of cocktail classes around town.