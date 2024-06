🎸 An Ogden rock concert will raise funds for Utah students struggling to pay off lunch debt. (FOX 13)

🎨 Actress Katherine Heigl launched an exhibition of her nature paintings in Park City last week, citing her life in Utah as inspiration. (Deseret News)

📖 Utah author Ally Braithwaite Condie, famous for her young adult literature, is releasing her first murder mystery today. (Salt Lake Tribune)