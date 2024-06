🏳️‍🌈 Thousands descended upon Salt Lake City to celebrate the annual Pride parade. (KUTV)

🏙️ The Salt Lake City Council approved two new historic districts on the city's east side, raising concerns about the lack of historic districts on the west side. (Salt Lake Tribune)

⚖️ Chad Daybell was sentenced to the death penalty on Saturday over the killings of his first wife and current wife's two children. (FOX 13)