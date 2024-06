If you have guests from sea level who want to "climb the mountains" or you're flying into Salt Lake for a short trip and want to explore the Wasatch, here are some of the best hikes, whether you have an hour or all day.

1 hour: Ensign Peak

A singalong on Ensign Peak. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Take in the sweeping vistas at the peak from which Brigham Young and company designed Salt Lake City.

The trail is about a mile round-trip, and it's the quickest way to touch the mountains and see the Salt Lake Valley if you're in the city proper. Also a fantastic vantage point for sunsets.

1.5–2 hours: Silver Lake, Solitude

Silver Lake at Solitude. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The 1-mile boardwalk is wheelchair accessible, and it's the least strenuous way to get up close to the cliffy scenery that people imagine when they hear the word "mountain." Build in time to play on the boulders and shoot your Christmas card photo.

The whole Brighton parking lot sometimes fills up, but your chances for a spot are better than at, say, Donut Falls.

A moose near the trail to Cecret Lake. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Albion Basin, Alta's crown jewel, has dramatic Alpine landscapes, frequent moose sightings and the finest wildflower display in the county.

The hike to Cecret Lake is 2 miles with a modest incline. Nearby Catherine's Pass is a bit steeper and longer, and you end up at an overlook between Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

Yes, but: Parking and traffic can be rough — hence the longer time estimate. There also are hiking routes to Albion Basin from Alta's base.

All day: Mount Raymond

The final scramble to the top of Mount Raymond. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

I will die on this hill: Mount Raymond is, step for step, the best day hike in the Wasatch. It feels like an epic journey, with fun rock-scrambling at the end.

It's about 3.75 miles one-way and 3,000+ feet of elevation gain to reach the colossal peak. Don't force your guests to overdo it.

Feeling ambitious? You can follow the trail signs to visit Dog Lake in an extended loop if your legs have a few extra miles to spare.

A few more mid-length hikes