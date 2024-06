😷 Researchers say the Great Salt Lake's dwindling water levels are not the main driver for the area's dust pollution. (Salt Lake Tribune)

⚾ The upcoming Salt Lake Bees stadium in Daybreak released renderings of the new venue that can hold up to 8,000 people. (KSL.com)

It will be named Daybreak Field at America First Square.

🌌 Utahns may get another chance to see the Northern Lights on June 6 thanks to a big sunspot expected to face our planet. (FOX 13)