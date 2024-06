Share on email (opens in new window)

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks during a January news conference in the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Utah's top elected officials — overwhelmingly Republican — began to weigh in Thursday evening after a New York jury convicted former President Trump of all 34 criminal counts in his hush-money trial. The big picture: Although Trump won Utah by a 20-point margin in 2020, Utah voters have historically been cooler on him than on other Republicans.

The culture is also big on obedience, so blasting a judge or jury on the heels of a criminal conviction might be needlessly risky here.

Yes, but: The GOP base is firmly in Trump's corner — and has become less apologetic since the "Grab 'em by the p****" days of 2016.

Driving the news: Gov. Spencer Cox responded to an Axios query Thursday evening, calling it "a dark day for our country" and arguing that the charges shouldn't have been filed.

U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens blamed the verdict on "a political and biased judge," though the verdict was decided by a jury.

Zoom in: A few other Utah political names came out swinging:

"A sad day for America," U.S. Sen. Mike Lee wrote in a statement posted to X, in which he blamed "unclear charges and irregular jury instructions" and characterized the case as a "political prosecution."

State Sen. Todd Weiler (R-Kaysville) called it the "weaponization of the justice system."

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, who was endorsed by Trump before becoming the GOP convention nominee for Romney's seat ahead of June's primary, excoriated what he described as a "3rd world 'judicial' system."

Former House Speaker Brad Wilson, also running for Romney's seat, called the verdict "a mockery of our criminal justice system."

Catch up quick: Lee has been floated as a possible vice presidential candidate in Trump's re-election campaign.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from Cox and Owens.