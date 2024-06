Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

May 30, 2024 - Things to Do

There's tons to do around Salt Lake this weekend — on top of the lineup of Pride events and the downtown farmers market kickoff.

🎨 Chalk Art Festival

Stroll through South Jordan to take in the chalk creations of local artists.

When: May 31-June 1

May 31-June 1 Where: South Jordan City Park

South Jordan City Park Admission: Free

🎭 Pride & Prejudice

Watch Jane Austen's classic romantic comedy on the big stage.

When: Shows will run Thursday-Saturday until June 18

Shows will run Thursday-Saturday until June 18 Where: The Grand Theatre, Salt Lake City

The Grand Theatre, Salt Lake City Admission: $35 before fees; $28 for people ages 60 and over

⚽ Real Salt Lake v. Austin

Military veterans will be recognized at this soccer match-up between Real Salt Lake and Austin.