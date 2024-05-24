📆 Utah's best cookout date
Memorial Day is the worst week to have a cookout in Utah, according to a weather analysis by the food website Pantry and Larder.
How it works: The report weighs five years of "average temperatures, rainfall, cloud cover, wind speed, and sunset time."
Zoom in: May 27 was the worst date for a barbecue, analysts found.
Mark your calendar: Utah's best cookout date, researchers found, is July 20.
🧛🏻♀️ Erin's thought bubble: July sucks. Too much sun.
What's next: Monday is forecast to bring sun and a high of 81°.
- We're not sure what else Pantry and Larder could want for cookout weather.
Plus: Utah's most-searched recipe for Memorial Day
- Spoiler alert, it's served cold.
