Data: Pantry and Larder; Note: Ideal conditions defined as a late sunset, maximum "feels-like" temperature of 88°F, minimal chance of rain, 25% cloud cover and a slight breeze; Map: Axios Visuals

Memorial Day is the worst week to have a cookout in Utah, according to a weather analysis by the food website Pantry and Larder.

How it works: The report weighs five years of "average temperatures, rainfall, cloud cover, wind speed, and sunset time."

Zoom in: May 27 was the worst date for a barbecue, analysts found.

Mark your calendar: Utah's best cookout date, researchers found, is July 20.

🧛🏻‍♀️ Erin's thought bubble: July sucks. Too much sun.

What's next: Monday is forecast to bring sun and a high of 81°.

We're not sure what else Pantry and Larder could want for cookout weather.

