🚘 How to navigate Memorial Day traffic in Utah

Utahns, brace for busy roads throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The big picture: This holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest in almost 20 years, with almost 44 million nationwide planning to leave town, per AAA.

Airports are expected to see the biggest crowds since 2005.

Travelers are advised to arrive at the airport two hours before a domestic flight takes off or three hours before an international one.

State of play: Most construction projects will pause to alleviate traffic during the holiday weekend, per the Utah Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect delays of up to 25 minutes this afternoon when traveling on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County, per UDOT. Those traveling in Davis and Weber County on I-15 could encounter 10-minute delays.

Fun fact: If you're hitting the road, you can expect to pay less for gas this year than last. As of May 23, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in Utah is $3.65, down from $4.09 per gallon the same time last year.

