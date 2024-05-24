Fry Sauce: Migrant workers protest

🚛 Utah joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging a California plan to phase out diesel trucks with zero-emission vehicles. (Utah News Dispatch)

🪧 A Delta egg farm is dismissing 150 to 200 workers, according to the contracting firm that referred the employees to those jobs. (KSL.com)

Dozens of former employees protested Wednesday, walking down Delta's Main Street with posters that said, "We Feed America."

💰 The Utah Department of Transportation has settled a lawsuit for $1.45 million over a 2019 bus accident that killed four Chinese tourists and injured more than a dozen during a Bryce Canyon tour. (FOX 13)