Fry Sauce: Migrant workers protest

Illustration of the letters SLC spelled out in mayonnaise and ketchup, which swirls into fry sauce.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🚛 Utah joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging a California plan to phase out diesel trucks with zero-emission vehicles. (Utah News Dispatch)

🪧 A Delta egg farm is dismissing 150 to 200 workers, according to the contracting firm that referred the employees to those jobs. (KSL.com)

  • Dozens of former employees protested Wednesday, walking down Delta's Main Street with posters that said, "We Feed America."

💰 The Utah Department of Transportation has settled a lawsuit for $1.45 million over a 2019 bus accident that killed four Chinese tourists and injured more than a dozen during a Bryce Canyon tour. (FOX 13)

