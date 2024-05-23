14 mins ago - News

How to navigate Memorial Day traffic in Utah

Utahns, brace for busy roads throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The big picture: This holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest in almost 20 years, with almost 44 million people in the U.S. planning to leave town, per AAA.

  • Airports are forecasted to see the biggest crowds since 2005.
  • Travelers are advised to arrive to the airport two hours before a domestic flight takes off or three hours before an international one.

State of play: Most construction projects will pause to alleviate traffic during the holiday weekend, per the Utah Department of Transportation.

  • Drivers should expect delays of up to 25 minutes on Friday afternoon when traveling on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County, per UDOT. Those traveling in Davis and Weber County on I-15 could encounter 10-minute delays.
  • People traveling on westbound US-6 could see delays of up to 20 minutes on Memorial Day. Travelers on northbound I-15 in Nephi should expect 10-minute delays.

Some lane restrictions and traffic shifts will stay put.

  • I-15 near 5600 South and Riverdale Road in Weber County will be reduced to three lanes.
  • Drivers will encounter short detours on SR-12 near Henrieville.

Fun fact: If you're hitting the road, you can expect to pay less for gas this year than last. As of May 23, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in Utah is $3.65, down from $4.09 per gallon the same time last year.

