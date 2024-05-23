Utahns, brace for busy roads throughout Memorial Day weekend. The big picture: This holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest in almost 20 years, with almost 44 million people in the U.S. planning to leave town, per AAA.

Airports are forecasted to see the biggest crowds since 2005.

Travelers are advised to arrive to the airport two hours before a domestic flight takes off or three hours before an international one.

State of play: Most construction projects will pause to alleviate traffic during the holiday weekend, per the Utah Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect delays of up to 25 minutes on Friday afternoon when traveling on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County, per UDOT. Those traveling in Davis and Weber County on I-15 could encounter 10-minute delays.

People traveling on westbound US-6 could see delays of up to 20 minutes on Memorial Day. Travelers on northbound I-15 in Nephi should expect 10-minute delays.

Some lane restrictions and traffic shifts will stay put.

I-15 near 5600 South and Riverdale Road in Weber County will be reduced to three lanes.

Drivers will encounter short detours on SR-12 near Henrieville.

Fun fact: If you're hitting the road, you can expect to pay less for gas this year than last. As of May 23, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in Utah is $3.65, down from $4.09 per gallon the same time last year.