Fry Sauce: Hoax bathroom complaints

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
🧻 Of about 12,000 alleged violations of Utah's new anti-trans bathroom ban, five are under investigation by the state auditor's office. (FOX 13) 📺 Former President Trump canceled a fundraiser planned in Park City for June 27 because he's scheduled to debate Biden that night on CNN. (Salt Lake Tribune) 🗳️ Police in Murray are investigating a complaint that Frank Mylar, GOP candidate for Utah Attorney General, offered fellow Republican candidate Trent Christensen a job in the AG's office if Christensen endorsed him. (Deseret News) Christensen filed the police report last week, following the state Republican convention.
