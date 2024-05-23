Fry Sauce: Hoax bathroom complaints

🧻 Of about 12,000 alleged violations of Utah's new anti-trans bathroom ban, five are under investigation by the state auditor's office. (FOX 13)

📺 Former President Trump canceled a fundraiser planned in Park City for June 27 because he's scheduled to debate Biden that night on CNN. (Salt Lake Tribune)

🗳️ Police in Murray are investigating a complaint that Frank Mylar, GOP candidate for Utah Attorney General, offered fellow candidate Trent Christensen a job in the AG's office if Christensen endorsed him. (Deseret News)