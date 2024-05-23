48 mins ago - News

Fry Sauce: Hoax bathroom complaints

headshot
Animated illustration of the Salt Lake City skyline with snowflakes in the shape of sego lilies falling on it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🧻 Of about 12,000 alleged violations of Utah's new anti-trans bathroom ban, five are under investigation by the state auditor's office. (FOX 13)

📺 Former President Trump canceled a fundraiser planned in Park City for June 27 because he's scheduled to debate Biden that night on CNN. (Salt Lake Tribune)

🗳️ Police in Murray are investigating a complaint that Frank Mylar, GOP candidate for Utah Attorney General, offered fellow candidate Trent Christensen a job in the AG's office if Christensen endorsed him. (Deseret News)

  • Christensen filed the police report last week, following the state Republican convention.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Salt Lake City in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more