Fry Sauce: Cannabis gummies on the playground

Illustration of a person climbing "Fry Sauce" text made of rock.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

A 34-year-old man who's suspected of killing his 6-year-old son before dying by suicide in their home in Ballpark was a Salt Lake City Council staffer. (Salt Lake Tribune)

​​🍬 A North Ogden fifth-grader brought cannabis gummy worms to school and shared them with four other students during recess, believing it was regular candy. (KSL.com)

  • The children, who ate one to three gummies each, experienced light-headedness but no other serious symptoms. One student who saw a doctor was told to "sleep off the effects," according to North Ogden police.

The body of a 60-year-old Layton man was found at Snowbird on Monday, a day after a relative reported he was missing. The cause of death has not been determined. (KUTV)

  • Searchers tracked the man's cell phone to his body.
