Fry Sauce: Cannabis gummies on the playground

A 34-year-old man who's suspected of killing his 6-year-old son before dying by suicide in their home in Ballpark was a Salt Lake City Council staffer. (Salt Lake Tribune)

​​🍬 A North Ogden fifth-grader brought cannabis gummy worms to school and shared them with four other students during recess, believing it was regular candy. (KSL.com)

The children, who ate one to three gummies each, experienced light-headedness but no other serious symptoms. One student who saw a doctor was told to "sleep off the effects," according to North Ogden police.

The body of a 60-year-old Layton man was found at Snowbird on Monday, a day after a relative reported he was missing. The cause of death has not been determined. (KUTV)