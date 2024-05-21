Fry Sauce: Aggressive police training

🚨 Utah police have spent thousands of dollars on training by a company whose instructors were recorded making misogynist remarks, extolling violence and encouraging officers to ignore the Constitution, according to an investigation by state officials in New Jersey. (FOX 13)

🦞 Red Lobster locations in Utah remained open as of Monday despite the company's bankruptcy filing, according to the company's website. (USA Today)

87 locations across the country were listed as "temporarily closed."

🗳️ Former President Trump will visit Park City in June for a fundraiser as he campaigns for re-election. (KPCW)

🇨🇩 The Congolese army says the leader of an attempted coup Sunday was a former resident of Salt Lake City who lived here as a refugee and now runs an opposition party to the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo. (New York Times)