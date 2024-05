🪧 Gov. Spencer Cox praised the University of Utah for how it handled pro-Palestinian protests on campus in late April. Cox said the university "absolutely did it the right way" by sending officers in riot gear to disband the encampment. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

🛒 eBay's 240,000-square-foot facility in Draper will hit the market soon as the company looks to relocate. It opened in 2013 and was expected to employ more than 1,400 people through 2033. (FOX 13)

🗳️ All 18 Republican candidates who qualified for the primary, including for governor, attorney general, and U.S. Senate, will debate ahead of the June 25 election. Find the full schedule here.