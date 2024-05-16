Fry Sauce: A blend of headlines

📺 In surprise remarks, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told MSNBC that President Biden made "an erroneous error" when he didn't pardon former President Trump in federal cases. (NBC News)

"I'd have pardoned President Trump. Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy," said Romney, a vocal Trump critic.

⚖️ A hearing involving a Park City woman accused of poisoning and killing her husband and then authoring a children's book about grief has been postponed until mid-June. (AP)

The hearing will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence against Kouri Richins, who has maintained her innocence, to take her to trial.

⚾ Utah has joined a coalition of GOP states in a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's Title IX rules expanding protections for transgender student-athletes. (Utah News Dispatch)