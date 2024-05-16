Fry Sauce: A blend of headlines
📺 In surprise remarks, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told MSNBC that President Biden made "an erroneous error" when he didn't pardon former President Trump in federal cases. (NBC News)
- "I'd have pardoned President Trump. Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy," said Romney, a vocal Trump critic.
⚖️ A hearing involving a Park City woman accused of poisoning and killing her husband and then authoring a children's book about grief has been postponed until mid-June. (AP)
- The hearing will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence against Kouri Richins, who has maintained her innocence, to take her to trial.
⚾ Utah has joined a coalition of GOP states in a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's Title IX rules expanding protections for transgender student-athletes. (Utah News Dispatch)
