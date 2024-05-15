May 15, 2024 - News

Fry Sauce: A swirl of news

Illustration of the letters SLC spelled out in mayonnaise and ketchup, which swirls into fry sauce.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🚨 A man accused of killing a Santaquin police officer after hitting him with a semi-trailer could potentially face the death penalty after being charged with nine felonies. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

🕯️ The public memorial service for former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson is scheduled at the Rice-Eccles Stadium Tower on Friday morning. (ABC 4)

🎓 Salt Lake City Community College celebrated its largest class of over 30 inmates graduating from the school's prison education program. (Utah News Dispatch)

