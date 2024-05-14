Utah Sen. Mitt Romney wants federal workers to return to the office

What they're saying: In a statement, Romney said empty office buildings are "wasting millions of taxpayer dollars every day."
"Federal employees play an important role in ensuring that the government works for the American people, and it is past time for them to get back into the office to do the work that our constituents expect from their government," he said.
Manchin in a statement said the measure would help society reach "pre-pandemic normalcy."
Context: The pandemic forced many industries to adopt remote work to comply with state mandates and health guidelines.
Yes, but: Executives have grappled with finding a balance between allowing remote work and requiring office time.
Six out of 158 U.S. CEOs said they planned to prioritize bringing workers back to the office full-time in 2024, according to a Conference Board survey conducted last October and November, Axios Markets' Emily Peck reported.
Just over a quarter of U.S. CEOs said they would maintain a hybrid model.
Some workers have lauded telework for providing flexibility and making it easier to maintain a work-life balance.