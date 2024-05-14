4 hours ago - News

Fry Sauce: A dollop of news

💼 doTERRA cut nearly 7% of its workforce in what the company called "organizational restructuring." The Pleasant Grove-based essential oils company did not specify which positions were eliminated. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

Family members, colleagues and state leaders gathered yesterday to remember Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser who died in the line of duty in early May. (KSL.com)

🔥 Skies could get a little hazy this week as smoke from a wildfire in Oregon is forecasted to make its way to northern Utah. (FOX 13)

🐟 Utah wildlife officials increased the fish limit at Fall Creek and its tributaries to 16 trout of any species. The emergency change announced yesterday comes ahead of a rotenone treatment to restore native cutthroat trout to the waters. (DWR)

