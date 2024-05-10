Fry Sauce: An extra side of news

🕯️ Former Rep. Chris Cannon (R-Utah) died this week at 73. He served as the 3rd District's congressman from 1997–2009. (KSL.com)

❄️ Utahns are getting a new way to look at their snowpack thanks to new technology from NASA. Airplanes use a web of lasers a mile wide, while cruising at 25,000 feet to scan the ground. (KUER)

🪰 Planning a trip to Antelope Island? Be prepared. The biting gnats, no-see-ums, are back in bunches. Signs posted at the entrance warn no refunds will be given due to the annoying insects. Rangers say people should wear fine mesh head nets because bug spray won't help. (FOX 13)