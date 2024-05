🗳️ Sen. Mitt Romney endorsed veteran Stewart Peay to replace Rep. John Curtis in Congress. (KSL.com)

🤫 Former first lady Michelle Obama placed signed copies of her book at The King's English bookstore last week during her visit to Salt Lake City to speak at Qualtrics' X4 summit. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

🍎 Utah families owe $2.8 million in school lunch debt, a nearly $870,000 increase from 2023. The deficit in the Salt Lake school district is more than $125,000. (FOX 13)