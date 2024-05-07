Fry Sauce: An extra scoop of news

✍️ An online petition titled "Save Abravanel Hall" has garnered nearly 13,000 signatures as of yesterday afternoon. The suggestion that the performance venue could be torn down has been floated as the Smith Entertainment Group begins planning for an entertainment district. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

🚓 A&E's "60 Days In" announced it's filming in Spanish Fork. The reality show follows individuals who volunteer to be incarcerated, but it's done with the permission of the sheriff. (KUER)

💵 The Gunnison Valley Police Department agreed to pay $80,000 to former state Rep. Carl Wimmer who claimed he was passed over for the chief job because of religion. (Fox 13)