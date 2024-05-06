😋 SLC brunch spot makes Yelp's top 100

State of play: The French-inspired restaurant ranked No. 65 and maintains a 4.5-star rating.
Yelp compiled the list by an eatery's ratings and volume of reviews.
What we tried: The buttermilk pancakes, eggs, housemade sausage patties and eggs benedict.
Its menu also features parmesan brioche toast, house-smoked salmon tartine and a roasted poblano breakfast burrito for under $20.
Ross' thought bubble: The space inside the cafe is small, but there's a homey feel. The pancakes paired well with the mascarpone cream and berries, and the eggs reminded me of one of my favorite breakfast spots: Waffle House.
My friend enjoyed the eggs Benedict, though a few more potatoes would've been welcomed.