Fry Sauce: A swirl of headlines

Illustration of the letters SLC spelled out in mayonnaise and ketchup, which swirls into fry sauce.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🏰 Park City officials must reconsider their approval of a controversial 11,300-square-foot mansion proposed above the Old Town historic district by Cloudflare founder Matthew Prince, under an appeal board's decision on Tuesday. (KPCW)

🤢 Utahns should check their walnuts due to an E. coli outbreak linked to Gibson Farm nuts sold in several states. (CNN)

😽 Federal agents are investigating a series of bomb threats at Payson Middle School since video of students protesting "furries" circulated around right-wing social media circles. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

  • The online frenzy prompted allegations that children, claiming to be animals, were biting and scratching their classmates without reprisal. School officials say those rumors are false.
