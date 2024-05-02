Fry Sauce: A swirl of headlines

🏰 Park City officials must reconsider their approval of a controversial 11,300-square-foot mansion proposed above the Old Town historic district by Cloudflare founder Matthew Prince, under an appeal board's decision on Tuesday. (KPCW)
🤢 Utahns should check their walnuts due to an E. coli outbreak linked to Gibson Farm nuts sold in several states. (CNN)
😽 Federal agents are investigating a series of bomb threats at Payson Middle School since video of students protesting "furries" circulated around right-wing social media circles. (The Salt Lake Tribune)
The online frenzy prompted allegations that children, claiming to be animals, were biting and scratching their classmates without reprisal. School officials say those rumors are false.