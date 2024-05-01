18 mins ago - News

Fry Sauce: Bite-sized headlines

🪧 The University of Utah said 14 of the 19 people arrested during Monday's pro-Palestinian protest on campus did not attend the school. (Salt Lake Tribune)

🛩 Hill Aerospace Museum's 91,000-square-foot, $22 million expansion is slated to open to the public tomorrow. (KSL.com)

⚖️ A man, who suffered injuries from a bison at Yellowstone National Park after allegedly harassing a herd, was arrested under suspicion of being under the influence. (FOX 13)

