Fry Sauce: Rep. Brian King announces running mate

Meanwhile, an independent advisor determined GOP gubernatorial challenger state Rep. Phil Lyman's running mate, Layne Bangereter, does not qualify to run on the ticket after failing to meet residential requirements.(KSL NewsRadio)
In response, both candidates filed a lawsuit against state election officials. Lyman argued that Bangereter has lived in Utah for over 30 years.
🏕️ Camping fees at Dinosaur National Monument may rise as officials consider a price hike. It would be the first increase in 10 years. (KSL.com)