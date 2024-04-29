50 mins ago - News

Fry Sauce: What's next for the Jazz

headshot
Illustration of "Fry Sauce" written in the clouds above mountains.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

⚖️ A Utah man was sentenced to six years in prison for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection. (FOX 13)

🗳️ U.S. Senate candidate and professional ski mountaineer Caroline Gleich and gubernatorial hopeful state Rep. Brian King secured Democratic Party nominations on Saturday. (ABC 4)

🏀 After another disappointing season, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen wants to speed up the team's rebuild. (Deseret News)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Salt Lake City in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more