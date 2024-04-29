Fry Sauce: What's next for the Jazz
⚖️ A Utah man was sentenced to six years in prison for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection. (FOX 13)
🗳️ U.S. Senate candidate and professional ski mountaineer Caroline Gleich and gubernatorial hopeful state Rep. Brian King secured Democratic Party nominations on Saturday. (ABC 4)
🏀 After another disappointing season, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen wants to speed up the team's rebuild. (Deseret News)
