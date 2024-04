Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals Smith's — our version of Kroger — claimed the most grocery sales in the Salt Lake area, beating out Walmart, Costco and Harmons. That's according to data provided to Axios by Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

Erin's thought bubble: Now that most of my shopping spots have undergone recent renovations, I just want to buy groceries at whichever store is least likely to remodel and move all the products around.