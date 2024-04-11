44 mins ago - Food and Drink

😋 One sweet treat to go

headshot
Eclairs in a lighted glass pastry case.

Sweet treats at Eclair French Pastry. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

In a road-construction-flummoxed quest for dessert after a play at Hale Centre Theatre, my fam stumbled into this wonderful cafe in Sandy: Eclair French Pastry.

The vibe: Decadent-but-down-homey.

  • Have a tea party with a pot of Moroccan mint.

What to try: The eclairs, obviously. There are lots of gourmet flavors, from pistachio to blue lavender.

Yes, but: Don't miss the dining options!

  • The cafe serves frequent dinners and brunches — usually highlighting global cuisine — and sometimes has live music.
  • Follow them on Instagram to keep up with their specials each week.
