😋 One sweet treat to go

In a road-construction-flummoxed quest for dessert after a play at Hale Centre Theatre, my fam stumbled into this wonderful cafe in Sandy: Eclair French Pastry. The vibe: Decadent-but-down-homey.

Have a tea party with a pot of Moroccan mint.

What to try: The eclairs, obviously. There are lots of gourmet flavors, from pistachio to blue lavender.

Yes, but: Don't miss the dining options!