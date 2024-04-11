44 mins ago - Food and Drink
😋 One sweet treat to go
In a road-construction-flummoxed quest for dessert after a play at Hale Centre Theatre, my fam stumbled into this wonderful cafe in Sandy: Eclair French Pastry.
The vibe: Decadent-but-down-homey.
- Have a tea party with a pot of Moroccan mint.
What to try: The eclairs, obviously. There are lots of gourmet flavors, from pistachio to blue lavender.
Yes, but: Don't miss the dining options!
- The cafe serves frequent dinners and brunches — usually highlighting global cuisine — and sometimes has live music.
- Follow them on Instagram to keep up with their specials each week.
