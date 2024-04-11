Fry Sauce: NHL contingency plans

🏒 Salt Lake City's hope for an NHL team could be realized sooner than later. The league is preparing a contingency plan that could move the Arizona Coyotes here as early as next season. (ESPN)

🚂 Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest operating steam locomotive, will stop in Ogden on July 20 and 21. It's part of Big Boy's scenic tour from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Roseville, California. (Fox 13)

🩻 First lady Abby Cox underwent emergency surgery on her spine yesterday at the University of Utah to remove degenerative discs in her neck. (Deseret News)