44 mins ago - News
Fry Sauce: NHL contingency plans
🏒 Salt Lake City's hope for an NHL team could be realized sooner than later. The league is preparing a contingency plan that could move the Arizona Coyotes here as early as next season. (ESPN)
🚂 Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest operating steam locomotive, will stop in Ogden on July 20 and 21. It's part of Big Boy's scenic tour from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Roseville, California. (Fox 13)
🩻 First lady Abby Cox underwent emergency surgery on her spine yesterday at the University of Utah to remove degenerative discs in her neck. (Deseret News)
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Salt Lake City in your inbox.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.