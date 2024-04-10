Fry Sauce: News to whet your appetite

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🏘️ Utah probably will not enjoy lower housing prices from a "silver tsunami" of inventory being freed up as aging baby boomers downsize, experts say. (Utah Business) Our population is too young for boomers to significantly affect the housing market.

👔 UWM Men's shop — previously Utah Woolen Mills — is leaving downtown Salt Lake after 119 years in business there. (FOX 13)

It's relocating in May to 6100 S. State St. due to a lease dispute.

🚧 A crack in the Panguitch Lake dam was found on Monday, forcing some precautionary road closures as emergency crews monitor the wall holding back more than 31 million cubic yards of water. (KSL.com)