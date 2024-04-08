Apr 8, 2024 - News
Fry Sauce: Flavors of news
🗳️ U.S. Sen. Mike Lee has not endorsed a replacement for retiring Sen. Mitt Romney — but four candidates appeared at town halls with Lee on Friday. (The Salt Lake Tribune)
⛷️ Alta Ski Area has recorded more than 600 inches of snow for the second winter in a row. (Powder)
⚒️ Ancient petroglyphs will be protected at Oquirrh Mountain Ranch, per Eagle Mountain city agreements with developers building homes there. (KSL.com)
🛍️Worthy of your time: Check out FOX 13's images of Utah Indigenous Fashion Week for some of the state's latest and most unique sartorial achievements.
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Salt Lake City in your inbox.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.