Fry Sauce: Flavors of news

🗳️ U.S. Sen. Mike Lee has not endorsed a replacement for retiring Sen. Mitt Romney — but four candidates appeared at town halls with Lee on Friday. (The Salt Lake Tribune) ⛷️ Alta Ski Area has recorded more than 600 inches of snow for the second winter in a row. (Powder)

⚒️ Ancient petroglyphs will be protected at Oquirrh Mountain Ranch, per Eagle Mountain city agreements with developers building homes there. (KSL.com)

🛍️Worthy of your time: Check out FOX 13's images of Utah Indigenous Fashion Week for some of the state's latest and most unique sartorial achievements.